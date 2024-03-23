How To Make Google Gemini's AI Responses More Precise

The past few years in the AI industry have been nothing short of exciting and remarkable, leading to billions in traffic across the most used AI tools. ChatGPT is easily the most recognizable example of an artificially intelligent language model that has taken the world by storm. Though its popularity is still unmatched, competition from software giants like Meta and Microsoft is strong, as every AI assistant in the race has been implementing revolutionary features to attract new users.

Google's prowess in software is commendable, and with the launch of Bard in 2023, we witnessed yet another flavor of a highly intelligent chatbot. Several hundred improvements and a rebrand later, we have Gemini AI. Not only does it replace the web-based Bard interface, but Google is quite serious about integrating an interactive language model into its operating system on phones.

Despite the efforts, Gemini AI is not replacing Google Assistant anytime soon, but it is already one of the most capable alternatives to ChatGPT. The multimodal marvel is still new and is seeing improvements every couple of days. The latest update brings a way for you to fine-tune specific sections of the AI's responses. Here's how to do it.