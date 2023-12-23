The Year Of AI: Here Are The Most Used AI Tools Of 2023

AI chatbots enjoyed the highest adoption rate this year, followed by AI writers. The top-rated tool on the list is both. With 14.6 billion visits or more than 60% of the total traffic studied, ChatGPT is the most popular AI tool of the year. Site traffic grew by an average of 195.1 million visits per month and 1.6 billion in the entire year period, which is significant growth for a tool that's only been public for over a year. With that kind of traffic, if AI is only a fad, it must be a very slow fad. The AI chatbot was also Wikipedia's most-viewed English page this year, receiving between 100,000 and 400,000 views per day on average and over 49 million views in total. Plus, Google Trends indicates that searches for "ChatGPT" surged more than 2,000% in 2023.

CharacterAI came in as the second most visited AI tool of 2023, although with 3.8 billion visits, it received far less than half of ChatGPT's total traffic. If this is the first you're hearing of it, CharacterAI is a chatbot that allows you to create personas based on historical figures, movie characters, or just pure imagination. These personas will respond uniquely to interaction based on their source texts and backstories. We listed it in this guide to lesser-known ChatGPT alternatives, but the tool saw a 463 million growth in traffic in the past year, so it looks like its days of obscurity are ending.

Google's AI, Bard, placed third on the list with 241.6 million visits, which is huge considering the tool was only launched in March 2023 and wasn't stable until November.