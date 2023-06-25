5 Ways Content Creators Can Utilize Generative AI Like ChatGPT

AI and ChatGPT are growing and controversial, but there are some ethical ways to use the two. Some examples include creating a Spotify playlist or planning a vacation. Content creators are able to take advantage of AI as it can ease the burden of being a one-person show. Scripting, filming, running a YouTube channel, Instagram page, Twitter account, etc. can be exhausting for a single person. This is especially true if you're doing everything at once.

If you're having trouble captioning a picture, writing the perfect tweet, coming up with a description for a YouTube video, or even proofreading something, ChatGPT can help you out. You'll likely still have to do so finetuning to whatever it comes up with, but you'll be off to a good start with what the AI is able to create. You might even be surprised to see ChatGPT come up with a better caption or video title than you're able to.