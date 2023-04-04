Expedia Is Testing ChatGPT To See If It Can Help Users Plan Trips

Online travel booking company Expedia is adding a cool new feature to its mobile app that relies on ChatGPT to help you plan your next vacation with a single-line prompt. No more reading lengthy travel guides and watching influencer videos to get answers to your critical questions. Expedia's move is not unprecedented, even though it seems like an industry-first. A few weeks ago, Microsoft introduced the new and improved Bing search experience fueled by OpenAI's GPT language model, and one of the more impressive demonstrations saw it planning a comprehensive travel itinerary within a few seconds.

With APIs and plug-ins rolling out for commercial clients, it was only a matter of time before OpenAI's ChatGPT would be commercialized for the travel and tourism segment. Expedia happens to be one of those well-known clients; it says users can "start an open-ended conversation" to learn about famous places, route plans, hotel recommendations, and more, for their next trip. The AI-fueled travel-planning feature is currently in the beta testing phase, but if you can't get into the beta testing program, Expedia has launched its own ChatGPT plug-in that you can access to accomplish the same tasks as the app.