The Rise And Fall Of Sam Altman: A Detailed Timeline Of OpenAI's Leadership Shakeup

OpenAI is arguably the biggest name in a rapidly expanding industry. Its programs, which include ChatGPT and Dall-e 2, have sought to set the standard when it comes to publicly accessible AI models. Its early backers include the likes of Elon Musk, while tech giant Microsoft currently holds a significant number of shares in the company. However, recent events seem to have put all of that in jeopardy.

While it started out as a non-profit aiming to develop AI for the benefit of humanity while also avoiding any Skynet-type situations, the organization eventually made the shift to a for-profit model. As recently as October 2023, plans were being put in place that would see the company become publicly traded. Estimates on OpenAI's value should this happen have been as high as 86 billion. But those plans aren't currently the focus of everyone's attention. On November 17, OpenAI's board fired the company's CEO and original board member Sam Altman. Although a replacement quickly surfaced, it's fair to say the organization is in disarray. Shareholders aren't happy, employees are threatening to walk, and other key figures have already followed Altman out of the door. Here's a look at the story so far.