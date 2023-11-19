OpenAI In Talks To Bring Back Sam Altman Just Days After Firing Him

In a move that shocked the tech industry, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman on Friday, citing a lack of trust in his leadership. The move was followed by fellow co-founder and former president Greg Brockman's resignation from his position alongside several other senior researchers at the company. However, it now seems OpenAI's board now wants Altman back and is reportedly in talks with him regarding a return.

A report from The Verge that cites internal sources claims that Altman is of two minds regarding his return to Open and is demanding organizational changes. According to multiple reports, Altman's firing was a result of a power struggle with the board led by fellow co-founder and science lead Ilya Sutskever. With Altman gone, OpenAI appointed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO.

However, it appears that Altman, his fellow employees at OpenAI, and lead investors like Microsoft were all blindsided by the company's decision, as reported by Axios. Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, soon issued a statement noting that it has full trust in the company. However, according to internal sources, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was reportedly furious at the developments unfolding at OpenAI, according to a report from Wired.

The Verge's Alex Heath wrote on X that Altman, with support from his OpenAI colleagues, gave a deadline that asked the board to resign if the company sought to bring him back. That deadline has since expired, and many employees are expected to tender their resignation.