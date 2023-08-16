Bard As A Life Coach Is Google's Worst AI Idea So Far

Google wants to turn generative AI into some sort of personal coach for humans, one that can give users life advice. Citing internal documents, The New York Times reports that Google is working on AI that is capable of performing "at least 21 different types of personal and professional tasks, including tools to give users life advice, ideas, planning instructions and tutoring tips." The company has reportedly hired experts with doctorate degrees across multiple disciplines to refine its ambitious idea.

The supposed life coach AI will be able to process multi-sentence complex inputs and accordingly provide situation-specific recommendation. It help users acquire new skills and create personalized workout and budget plans. Google's Bard AI chatbot can already do these, but it appears that Google wants to give it an even more personal touch.

The company has already started pitching an AI tool called "Genesis" targeted at journalists, but it hasn't been released publicly yet. It's unclear whether Google's life advice AI tricks will arrive as a standalone product, or if it will be integrated with Bard. It is also possible that these skills might actually make their way to Google Assistant.

Google is reportedly exploring generative AI tricks to "supercharge" the Google Assistant. A virtual assistant would be the reasonable bet for life coaching, since it lives locally on a device and has system-level access to all information, including those collected from fitness apps. A chatbot, on the other hand, is tethered to the internet.