Google's News-Writing 'Genesis' AI Has Journalists Worried

Google is reportedly testing an AI writing tool capable of generating news articles, and has even started approaching a handful of new outlets to pitch a sales idea. Citing internal sources, The New York Times — which was also solicited by Google — reports that the tool is codenamed "Genesis." Instead of pushing it as a replacement for actual news writers, Google is selling Genesis as some kind of personal assistant for journalists that will automate the process of information gathering for them to free up time for other chores.

Gathering information is the crucial part here, as AI models like Bard and ChatGPT have a well-known tendency to hallucinate, occasionally pushing out imaginary events as real facts. Google's news-writing tool appears to have a massive lead here. Genesis can reportedly pull up details of current events as well as things in the past, while the likes of ChatGPT and Bard refrain from either commenting on real-time events, or simply avoid answering due to lack of that information in their training data.

It seems obvious that Google is leveraging the ocean of information — both ongoing and past events — to power Genesis and its information gathering tools. Among the organizations that have been pitched the idea by Google are The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and News Corp, but not everyone is happy about the idea. The most obvious contention is that Genesis would likely discount the sheer effort and creative thinking that goes into reporting "accurate and artful news stories."