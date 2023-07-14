AI Is Taking Center Stage In The SAG-AFTRA Strike: Here's Why

Hollywood is witnessing one of the biggest strikes of its kind at the moment, with actors and writers joining hands to fight for better pay and working conditions. Walkouts by members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have brought multiple projects to a grinding halt. Amidst serious turmoil, the specter of AI and its destructive impact on creative talent looms large.

Responding to the SAG-AFTRA's strike, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — which represents the likes of Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros Discovery — has responded that the outcome is not what it had hoped for. Notably, AMPTP says among the many offers it put on the table, one sought to protect artists' rights against AI tools.

In a statement shared with Deadline, the group defending Hollywood studio says the AI proposal would protect "performers' digital likenesses, including a requirement for performer's consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations of a performance."

While the statement didn't delve deeper, it essentially means a studio won't be able to use an actor's physical likeness or voice in any content without proper consent and duly compensating them for it. Recently, multiple voice-over actors in the gaming industry raised concern that some studios are making them sign contracts where they would retain rights to their voice and its likeness.