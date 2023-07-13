FTC Opens Investigation Into ChatGPT Over Consumer Harm Concerns

Whether you like it or not, AI is increasingly becoming a part of our daily lives. For example, ChatGPT, one of the most powerful AIs available to the public, has many uses and is only improving. However, not everyone is on board with this new AI technology, at least in its current form. Employees have been urged not to use ChatGPT in the workplace as it could lead to cybersecurity issues and data leaks. Even Congress was cautioned against using the platform.

These concerns are now being taken seriously, as the FTC has opened an investigation into OpenAI, the research lab responsible for ChatGPT. The FTC is investigating whether the platform harms consumers in its handling of personal data and whether or not the company is taking the necessary steps to prevent the bot from giving false information.

So, what specifically is the FTC investigating, and what does this mean for the future of AI?