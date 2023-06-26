Congress Reportedly Puts Strict Rules On Staff Use Of ChatGPT

House lawmakers and staff members have reportedly been warned against using OpenAI's ChatGPT, according to an internal memo sent to members that was obtained by Axios. Instead of outright banning it, Chief Administrative Officer Catherine L. Szpindor has apparently directed all House members to only use ChatGPT when dealing with non-sensitive data.

Now, that's a legitimate concern. A bug recently forced OpenAI to shut down ChatGPT briefly because it leaked sensitive user data, including email addresses and financial information, alongside their conversations with the chatty AI. The U.S. may not be the only country establishing guardrails when it comes to the usage of AI bots if this is true, especially by government employees.

In April, Italy banned ChatGPT over data security risks following an order by the Italian data protection watchdog that OpenAI must stop processing data belonging to Italian citizens in the wake of a breach. China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba are among the other countries that have also enforced a ChatGPT ban over similar concerns.

While the directive allegedly sent to House members is a first of its kind for government employees, multiple U.S.-based tech companies have already taken precautionary steps. Apple has reportedly banned employees from using ChatGPT — and other AI programs — because it could leak sensitive information. JPMorgan Chase, Verizon, and Amazon are also on the list of ChatGPT-averse companies.