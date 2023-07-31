Google Assistant May Soon Be 'Supercharged' With Bard-Like AI

Google Assistant might soon get advanced AI-powered capabilities akin to those of chatbots like Bard and ChatGPT. In an email seen by Axios, a senior Google executive told employees that the company sees "a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology, would look like." Now, the company didn't go into detail about what those "supercharged" capabilities might look like, but a quick look at Bard's own feature set offers a good idea of what we can reasonably expect.

Bard is built atop the Pathways Language Model 2 (PaLM 2) language model and it is powered by Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) technology. Aside from being able to answer questions based on information scraped from the web, Bard recently gained the ability to analyze images using the same tech that powers Google Lens. It can also pull citations, and will soon make its way to Adobe Express by integration with the Firefly generative AI.

But these capabilities have little to do with Google Assistant, which can currently pull web search results at best, or perform app-connected tasks on a device such as setting alarms or playing music. Bard, on the other hand, could be the smartest AI chatbot out there, but it can't really perform any meaningful task on your phone, like playing music or setting an alarm — but in an integrated avatar, it can enhance the Google Assistant's capabilities dramatically. Interestingly, Google has already given a teaser of what's to come.