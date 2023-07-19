Apple Is Building Its Own AI Chatbots To Take On Google And Microsoft

Apple hasn't really been a laggard in the AI race after all, despite pundit analysis that the company is losing the race to Microsoft, Google, and Meta. Bloomberg reports that Apple has "built its own framework to create large language models," codenamed "Ajax," that forms the backbone of its own AI chatbot.

Employees are reportedly calling it "AppleGPT," and it is currently under testing among a close group, while the "Ajax" framework was created last year. The company is now said to be working on large language models using "Ajax" to create its own tools in the same vein as OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Bard.

AppleGPT currently exists as a web app, however its rollout was reportedly halted over privacy and security concerns. Apple is among a multitude of other Fortune 500 companies that have reportedly prohibited employees from using AI chatbots like ChatGPT over risks of data leak, asking employees to not provide any information to chatbots that isn't already public knowledge.

Interestingly, "Ajax" is based on "Jax," a machine learning framework developed by Google and runs on Google Cloud. Apple is even said to have conducted a corporate trial of ChatGPT, and weighed a long-term partnership with OpenAI. Although, it's unclear if Apple was merely exploring a licensing deal, or whether it wanted to be a multi-billion dollar investor in the same fashion as Microsoft.