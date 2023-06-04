Why Apple, Amazon, & Others Are Banning Employee Use Of Generative AI Like ChatGPT

While AI shows a lot of promise, it has also caused a lot of concern over recent months. Part of that concern relates to its ability to fill certain roles currently occupied by humans, as well as its potential to leave large sections of society out of work as a result. Articles have suggested everyone from writers to musicians to general office workers may be working with large language model-based bots in the near future. There is a second school of thought that sees AI as more of a tool than a straight replacement. Workers may be able to use the technology to cut out repetitive tasks from their day and become more productive as a result.

According to The Wall Street Journal, major companies including Apple, Amazon, JP Morgan Chase, and Verizon are restricting employee use of this emerging technology during their workday. Some of the bans, including Apple and Amazon's, reportedly aren't focused on AI in general but instead specifically target OpenAI's ChatGPT — with the companies preferring their staff use in-house AI tools instead.

The decision comes after other leading voices in tech have spoken out against the emerging technology. One of the neural network concept's pioneers, Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, recently expressed regret about his substantial contributions to the technology's development. Other notable names in tech, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, have called for a pause on AI research until lawmakers can put legal safeguards in place. But big companies seem to be restricting employee access for other reasons.