Neural Network Pioneer Geoffrey Hinton Sounds The Alarm On AI

One of the world's foremost AI experts, and a pioneer of the neural network concept, now says part of him "regrets his life work." Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, who laid much of the groundwork current AI models use, has left his position at Google so he can freely speak about the danger artificial intelligence poses. Speaking to the New York Times, Dr. Hinton says: "It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things."

Many of the 75-year-old's fears seem to center on how the development of AI is accelerating and how large corporations are competing to rush out more advanced models. He points towards his own time at Google, describing the company as a "proper steward" for the development of AI at first. However, he goes on to highlight Google's rushing out of Bard in response to Microsoft's release of Bing Chat as a sign that the focus has shifted.

His theories on the dangers of AI echo those of his contemporaries, for the most part. He shares the opinion that AI could upend the job market and lead to mass unemployment, and Dr. Hinton also believes that a malevolent AI could cause direct harm. He also warns of the dangers people and corporations with access to AI pose. On top of everything else, he worries AI may be impossible to regulate. Elon Musk has previously claimed AI could be more dangerous than nuclear weapons. Dr. Hinton points out nukes have been effectively regulated, while individuals, countries, and corporations could easily develop AI models in secret.