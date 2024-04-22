Tesla's Full Self-Driving Package Gets Huge Price Cut In The US

Tesla has slashed the asking price of its Full Self-Driving bundle (FSD) by a third, following a steep deduction in the monthly package a few weeks ago. The suite of driver assistance features, which currently stands at Level 2 autonomy, is currently listed at $8,000 on the Tesla website. Earlier, it used to cost $12,000. The subscription model for eligible Tesla cars in the U.S. and Canada is priced at $99 per month, down from its $199 monthly ask just over a week ago.

Until the second half of 2023, Tesla sold the FSD kit for $15,000 but subsequently dropped it to $12,000 as a one-time enhancement. When it was launched in 2016, Tesla set the sticker price at $8,000. By late 2020, the cost had swelled to $10,000 and then reached $15,000 two years later. Meanwhile, a subscription model was introduced in 2021 that set enthusiasts back by $199 each month.

The repeated price hike for the FSD bundle wasn't well-received by Tesla shoppers. The FSD purchase rate reached a peak in 2019's second quarter when 46% of Tesla EV buyers splurged extra cash on the FSD system. Following price hikes, the uptake had dropped to a mere 11% by 2020's second quarter. It's unclear how the latest FSD price deprecation will last. As the rates kept fluctuating, multiple crash incidents and technical woes also played a role in waning driver trust in the safety of Tesla's solution.