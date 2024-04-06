Tesla Robotaxi Reveal Set For August 8: Here's What We Know

One of Tesla's more ambitious projects may become a reality — or at least one step closer to it — on August 8. CEO (and largest shareholder) Elon Musk has revealed that the automaker intends to "unveil" its Robotaxi later this summer. The Robotaxi isn't exactly a new idea, having been part of Musk's "Master Plan 2," which was first detailed back in 2016.

The robotic taxi service itself is also closely related to another one of Tesla's core ideas: self-driving vehicles. Full self-driving is still not a feature on any of the company's cars, and increasingly optimistic beta tests have had mixed results. Still, the concept is a core element of Tesla's brand, and the Robotaxi concept relies on it completely. Essentially, users will be able to book a ride through an app, a driverless car will then pick them up, and they will be taken to their chosen destination. Tesla owners will also eventually benefit from the program, if it lives up to Musk's ambitious claims. If you own a Tesla, so the proposal goes, you can essentially volunteer your car as a driverless Uber when you aren't using it. It will then earn you money by picking up fares and chauffeuring them around.

Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2024

As this is Elon Musk, it's worth taking things with a pinch of salt. The billionaire has been more than a little optimistic about Robotaxi's release date before, and it's not just the tech that is holding things back. While some jurisdictions are pretty open to the idea, self-driving tech has run into legislative brick walls in most states and countries. If the service is to operate outside of individual, tech-friendly cities like San Francisco, Musk is going to have to convince a lot of lawmakers that his robotic chauffeur is safe.