Tesla's $25,000 EV Plan Is Back, And Now It's Cybertruck-Inspired

It has always been Tesla's plan to build affordable electric cars. Back in 2006, the company emphasized that it would use the profits generated from its early pricy Tesla models to lower the price of its future models. However, it failed to meet its initial goals. Over time, vehicles such as the Model 3 would decrease in price, but they remain far higher than the price tags the company originally promised.

According to Axios, Tesla wasn't all in on the affordable Tesla idea. Instead, stubborn CEO Musk was obsessed with self-driving robotaxis. Things changed after a secret meeting last year where Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, and others convinced Musk that producing an affordable Tesla was necessary if the company expected to hit its 50% annual growth target.

Later, when von Holzhausen showcased a concept design of the $25,000 "global car," Musk was all-in. The design exhibited a futuristic aesthetic reminiscent of the Tesla Cybertruck, complete with its signature sharp-cornered stainless-steel body. Musk loved the design, stating, "When one of these comes around a corner people will think they are seeing something from the future." But that does not mean the divisive CEO has abandoned his robotaxi dream.