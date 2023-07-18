These Early Cybertruck Concepts Prove Just How Radical The Final Design Is
Walter Isaacson, the biographer known for his in-depth biographies of prominent figures like Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin, and Albert Einstein, is currently working with Elon Musk on the eccentric tech titan's biography. Isaacson, who is fairly active on Twitter, recently took to the social media platform to share a series of intriguing images that showcase the early concept designs of Tesla's upcoming electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck.
Isaacson's tweet featured several photos displaying early renderings and sketches of the Tesla Cybertruck. For Tesla fanboys and automobile enthusiasts, the images offer a glimpse into the evolution of the Cybertruck's design while shedding light on the initial vision behind the model. Interestingly, the revelation comes just days after reports confirmed that the long-awaited Cybertruck had finally commenced production at Tesla's facility in Texas.
Adding to @SawyerMerritt post: In my book, https://t.co/7JGHd10TEa , I describe how on one Friday in 2017, @elonmusk decreed, "We are going to do this whole thing in stainless steel." I note: "The use of stainless steel opened up new possibilities for the look of the truck.... https://t.co/mnTjub13xP pic.twitter.com/sG2lPoE57X
— Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) July 18, 2023
The images Isaacson shared show a variety of designs for the Cybertruck, some of which are more angular than the final version, while others have a more rounded appearance. A few designs also feature a different roofline than the final version. Besides offering a glimpse into the creative process that brought the Cybertruck to life, these images indicate that the Tesla design team experimented with different ideas before settling on the final design.
Controversial design was always the plan
The Cybertruck has been a topic of fascination ever since its unveiling in late 2019, with its bold and futuristic design breaking away from the conventional norms of pickup trucks. Thanks to Isaacson's revelations, we know Elon Musk always wanted Tesla's pickup truck to look different. In fact, Isaacson reveals that Musk essentially forced his designers to come up with a design that is not only futuristic but also edgier and borderline jarring. He also wanted the truck made out of stainless steel, a key element that allows the Cybertruck to look the way it does now.
Musk's reasoning behind these design choices is said to have been simple: he believed that existing pickup truck designs hadn't seen significant updates for several decades, resulting in a universal, boring look. Understandably, most members of Tesla's design team weren't on board with Musk's design and material choices during an important conceptualization meeting. However, he vetoed all objections and announced that Tesla is "doing it," come what may.
It will be interesting to see how the Cybertruck performs in the market once it launches. Tesla has already received over 1 million reservations for the truck, so there's clearly demand for it. However, given that the Cybertruck is a very different kind of vehicle compared to anything else on the market, it remains to be seen whether it will end up becoming successful.