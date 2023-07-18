These Early Cybertruck Concepts Prove Just How Radical The Final Design Is

Walter Isaacson, the biographer known for his in-depth biographies of prominent figures like Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin, and Albert Einstein, is currently working with Elon Musk on the eccentric tech titan's biography. Isaacson, who is fairly active on Twitter, recently took to the social media platform to share a series of intriguing images that showcase the early concept designs of Tesla's upcoming electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck.

Isaacson's tweet featured several photos displaying early renderings and sketches of the Tesla Cybertruck. For Tesla fanboys and automobile enthusiasts, the images offer a glimpse into the evolution of the Cybertruck's design while shedding light on the initial vision behind the model. Interestingly, the revelation comes just days after reports confirmed that the long-awaited Cybertruck had finally commenced production at Tesla's facility in Texas.

Adding to @SawyerMerritt post: In my book, https://t.co/7JGHd10TEa , I describe how on one Friday in 2017, @elonmusk decreed, "We are going to do this whole thing in stainless steel." I note: "The use of stainless steel opened up new possibilities for the look of the truck.... https://t.co/mnTjub13xP pic.twitter.com/sG2lPoE57X — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) July 18, 2023

The images Isaacson shared show a variety of designs for the Cybertruck, some of which are more angular than the final version, while others have a more rounded appearance. A few designs also feature a different roofline than the final version. Besides offering a glimpse into the creative process that brought the Cybertruck to life, these images indicate that the Tesla design team experimented with different ideas before settling on the final design.