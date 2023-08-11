Waymo And Cruise Robotaxis Get The Green Light To Operate 24/7 In San Francisco

Self-driving car companies Cruise, owned by General Motors, and the Google-owned Waymo have operated their autonomous ride-sharing service in the San Francisco area for a while now. However, they had to abide by certain restrictions the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) laid out.

For example, the regulatory agency restricted Cruise's robotaxis from servicing fared passengers outside 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. without a safety driver. If a safety driver was present, the robotaxis could serve fared and non-fared customers anytime. Waymo's restrictions were similar to Cruise's, with only minor differences.

On August 10, CPUC voted three to one to allow Cruise and Waymo to provide their autonomous services 24/7. CPUC Commissioner John Reynolds called the decision "the first of many steps in bringing AV transportation services to Californians."

However, there was a fair bit of opposition to the resolutions. Many raised concerns about how unleashing the floodgates on self-driving cars will affect traffic. In addition, city officials are worried that incidents of autonomous vehicles hindering emergency services will escalate.