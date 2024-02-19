Everything Classic Car Fans Should Know About Jensen Motors

While Jensen was founded long before the muscle car era, and the best of said era happened to be built in a different part of the world, the manufacturer seems to be closely associated with one style of vehicle. If you ask someone with an interest in classic cars to name something Jensen produced, it's almost certain they'll mention the Interceptor first. The Interceptor was first produced between 1950 and 1957, but the vehicles assembled in this first run have little in common with the iconic car Jenson put together in the '60s and '70s; they share a name, and that's about it.

The latter Jensen Interceptor wasn't by any means a bad muscle car — in fact, it's one of the best muscle cars Europe produced during the muscle car's golden age. Yes, it isn't a '68 Mustang or a Pontiac GTO or a Plymouth Barracuda, but it's a standout on a continent that arguably peaked with the Ford Capri. The tech-packed (for its time) Jensen FF was also firmly in the muscle car category, pairing powerful lines and a long bonnet with an incredibly large engine.

The FF wasn't a solely British effort. Its 6.6-liter engine came courtesy of Chrysler, as did the engine in the Interceptor. Despite the heavy competition it faced from the wide range of domestic American muscle cars, the Interceptor was also one of many Jensen models shipped to the U.S. where it saw a reasonable amount of success.