5 Cars Owned By Mick Fleetwood That Prove He Has Great Taste

Mick Fleetwood, drummer and one-half of the pair that formed the legendary Fleetwood Mac, loves cars. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, Fleetwood Mac has sold around 100 million albums worldwide, including its 40 million-copy selling "Rumours" in 1977. Fleetwood has remained a force in the music industry, holding the band together through thick and thin. Besides his group's success in the charts and pop culture, he has fostered a love of cars for as long as he's taken to the stage.

Fleetwood was infamous for his drug use during Fleetwood Mac's heyday. Thankfully, his dueling addictions eventually subsided into a singular one: His drug habit "just drifted away," he once told Rolling Stone. His car collection has continued to blossom throughout the years, and car enthusiasts who love listening to the bluesy rock of Fleetwood Mac are better for it. It's an "addiction I can be thankful for," he adds.

Fleetwood's car collection is unlike that of nearly any other superstar. He doesn't splash out on high-end luxuries or powerful hypercar models. In a way, his tastes are similar to that of Bruce Springsteen. However, Fleetwood's British upbringing has seen him trend toward English motorcars rather than classic American engines. Vintage autos are expected, but his style is something to behold and will bring out the envy in any car lover's eye.