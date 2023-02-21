5 Cars Owned By Mick Fleetwood That Prove He Has Great Taste
Mick Fleetwood, drummer and one-half of the pair that formed the legendary Fleetwood Mac, loves cars. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, Fleetwood Mac has sold around 100 million albums worldwide, including its 40 million-copy selling "Rumours" in 1977. Fleetwood has remained a force in the music industry, holding the band together through thick and thin. Besides his group's success in the charts and pop culture, he has fostered a love of cars for as long as he's taken to the stage.
Fleetwood was infamous for his drug use during Fleetwood Mac's heyday. Thankfully, his dueling addictions eventually subsided into a singular one: His drug habit "just drifted away," he once told Rolling Stone. His car collection has continued to blossom throughout the years, and car enthusiasts who love listening to the bluesy rock of Fleetwood Mac are better for it. It's an "addiction I can be thankful for," he adds.
Fleetwood's car collection is unlike that of nearly any other superstar. He doesn't splash out on high-end luxuries or powerful hypercar models. In a way, his tastes are similar to that of Bruce Springsteen. However, Fleetwood's British upbringing has seen him trend toward English motorcars rather than classic American engines. Vintage autos are expected, but his style is something to behold and will bring out the envy in any car lover's eye.
Lettuce Leaf: A 1933 Austin Seven
The starting point for any catalog of Mick Fleetwood's cars has to be his 1933 Austin Seven. Not because it's the most expensive, fastest, or most elegant. This car tops the list because of its unique journey to becoming a part of Fleetwood's garage. He once saw it on the street in London while struggling to make ends meet as a 20-something musician. He left a note on the car telling the owner to call him if they ever decided to sell the vehicle. He eventually purchased it two years later, right as Fleetwood Mac was coming into existence, naming it "Lettuce Leaf" in a nod to its green exterior. The car has been with him since, through many of his most memorable endeavors and experiences.
The Austin Seven was a unique model. It's a small vehicle that looks more at home on beachside roads than busy London streets (in fact, Fleetwood frequently drives it near his home in Maui). The car makes use of a 747cc engine with eight valves. It's a four-speed manual, gets 35 to 40 miles per gallon, and has a whopping output of 24 brake horsepower.
As a collector's item, the Austin Seven is in no short supply of replacement parts. This makes it an excellent option for modern collectors looking to purchase something vintage and extraordinary. Trade Classics, an auction house in the U.K., sold a blue 1933 Austin Seven in 2019 for £7,995 (about $9,600).
1950 Jaguar XK-120
The Jaguar XK-120 is a true work of art. Like many other Jaguars, the XK-120 incorporates the classic rounded lines and elegant stylings that are standard among the brand's models. Mick Fleetwood notes that he bought his 1950 Jaguar for roughly $70 (with a new model fetching a price tag of 1,200 pounds at the time, about $1,450). His was in rough shape and "leaked as much oil as it used petrol," Fleetwood once said in an interview. He also added that he couldn't afford the hard top roof, so he drove the vehicle with no top after making the necessary repairs to return it to roadworthiness.
The XK-120 is a kind of anomaly in the automotive world. Jaguar planned to build just 200 of these vehicles as a publicity feature for the new engine that would be placed in the forthcoming Mk VII saloon. The XK engine was a 3.4L six-cylinder model with twin overhead camshafts and twin SU carburetors.
It produced 160 brake horsepower and could accelerate from 0-60 in less than 10 seconds. The engine could also propel the vehicle to speeds that maxed out above 120 miles per hour. Today, original 1950s models are selling for around $120,000 at auctions, so Fleetwood's bargain price is something of note, to be sure!
1955 MG TF
Mick Fleetwood is a big fan of vintage autos, and his 1955 MG TF is no exception. The TF was a last-gasp effort to enhance MG's long-favorite T-series models before releasing the new MGA vehicle. The TF (and other T-series MGs) were highly sought after by returning veterans of World War II.
In the same way American vets wanted to drive powerful roadsters (and many sought out British cars due to their time in the U.K.), so did British servicemembers. The TF was only in production for a few years (from 1953 to 1955), and only 9,602 were created. The '55 lineup that boosted the power output (utilizing a larger engine than the earlier 1250cc installation) consisted of just 3,400 cars.
The TF was powered by a 1466cc inline-four engine that topped at 88 miles per hour and produced 63 brake horsepower. The car is a classic convertible roadster with squared features and an elongated front end. The vehicle is a serious collector's item, especially given its short-lived time in production.
1964 Jensen C-V8 Mk II
The Jensen C-V8 might be a little-known automotive creation in the U.S., but as far as classic British motors go, Jensen is right up there among the heavyweights. John Bonham and Ginger Baker (iconic British drumming legends) owned Jensen C-V8s, making this a necessity for the Fleetwood Mac beat-keeper. Mick Fleetwood's Jensen was a Mark II, packing 330 brake horsepower and a 6.3L V8 engine under the hood (the Mk I was powered by a 5.9L V8).
The Mk II had an automatic 3-speed gearbox powered through a rear-wheel drive setup. Part of the reason for all the power delivered to a driver was the unique fiberglass body utilized by Jensen. Instead of a bulky steel shell, the chassis used fiberglass to minimize the vehicle's weight significantly. Coupled with the monstrous engine beneath the hood, a Jensen C-V8 owner could rocket to top speed in seconds.
However, this unique model only lasted a few years in the production cycle. Like many of Fleetwood's collected vehicles, the Mk II was only built over two years (1963-1964).
1966 Ferrari 275 GTB
Finally, Mick Fleetwood also owns a Ferrari. His is a classic 1966 275 GTB, one of the most stylish vintage Ferraris on the road. Some of the world's most successful media and business personalities own or have owned vintage GTBs, including Nicholas Cage, who bought a 275 GTB in 2007. The GTBs were only built between 1966 and 1968, making them exceedingly rare.
Fleetwood purchased his GTB in 1977 but sold it five years later to convert much of his worldly assets into a 1,000-acre farm in Australia. He surely idolized the vehicle, however. "I just thought the look of the car was extraordinary," he noted in an interview.
The Ferrari 275 GTB utilizes a potent V12 engine with a total displacement of 3,285.72cc. It has a power output of 200 horsepower and a 5-speed manual transmission. This vehicle was one of the fastest cars of the time, propelled by its enormous engine to a speed of 166 miles per hour.