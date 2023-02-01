The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is perhaps the most iconic American musician to ever take the stage. The Boss has made a name for himself as both a solo artist and with the legendary E Street Band by his side. As Bruce and company kick off a brand new tour in the U.S. and Europe to start 2023 (for the first time since 2017), what better way might there be to celebrate the magic of Springsteen than to dive into his car collection. After all, the tour announcements themselves used one of his classic automobiles as a centerpiece (via Bruce Springsteen).

From the crooning of Bruce's youthful voice on "Mary Queen of Arkansas" and "Blinded by the Light" in his 1973 debut, his lyrics have always yearned for movement and the freedom of something beyond. Cars have therefore taken center stage on many occasions. "Darkness," "Racing in the Street" (which talks of one of his characters who races a '69 Chevy), and even the cover of the 2016 companion album "Chapter and Verse" that went along with his autobiography have featured classic automotive imagery.

Bruce Springsteen isn't a typical celebrity car collector, though. His automotive choices revolve around classic muscle. The Boss enjoys a net worth of roughly $650 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), but his choice of cars reflects a dedication to craft and substance over flashy price tags and high end luxuries.