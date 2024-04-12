Every Toyota Model Powered By The 1UZFE V8 Engine

Many car enthusiasts are familiar with the legendary 2JZ engine. This engine powered the equally mythical Toyota Supra A90 and several other Toyota models. However, it's not the only engine Toyota made that delivers a lot of power.

That's because the company also made a 32-valve V8 engine designed for strength and reliability — the UZ engine family. Although this engine has other variants, the first one was the 1UZFE, a 4.0-liter all-alloy design and one of the most reliable Lexus engines ever built.

Toyota designed the 1UZFE for use in luxury cars, so it needed a smooth-running engine that would not cause problems and damage the reputation of Toyota's luxury marque. That's why the 1UZFE used four camshafts, is all belt-driven, and has six-bolt main bearings.

The 1UZFE engine first appeared in 1989 in Lexus' first vehicle, the Lexus LS 400. Since then, it has been available on other Lexus models and even on a couple of other Toyota cars. So, let's check out every Toyota model that uses the 1UZFE to drive its wheels.

[Featured image by Morio via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]