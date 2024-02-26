Here's Why You Can't Buy Toyota's HiAce Van In The US
The Toyota HiAce van is popular all over the world. Well, almost everywhere. The spacious commercial vehicle available in more than 150 markets has yet to make its way to the U.S. and Canada. There is not a definitive answer to why this is, as Toyota has not specified. But there has been some speculation over the years. One of the most popular theories is that the HiAce wouldn't pass U.S. safety regulations.
First on the market in 1967, The HiAce has sported a cab-over design for most of its existence. This puts the cabin above the front axle. With no engine separating the driver from what's ahead, a cab-over vehicle can have a weaker crumple zone. This could mean that a driver's legs are the ones taking the brunt of the force when they get into a front-end collision.
One of the reasons the HiAce has a cab over design is that it provides a smaller turning radius, resulting in better maneuverability. This makes it especially useful in the narrow streets of its home country, Japan. Even if the roads of the U.S. were suitable for the HiAce and safety wasn't an issue, it may still not have found success.
It's a tough market
The commercial van market in the U.S. is competitive. Ford, Ram, and Chevy are among those already established. Expanding to a new market can be expensive and require a lot of effort by Toyota. This is especially true, considering the company would have to get around the Chicken Tax. The Chicken Tax is a 25% tariff on foreign-manufactured light vans and trucks implemented by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964. This tariff may be one of the reasons another Toyota vehicle, the Hilux, is not available in the U.S.
There is still some hope that Toyota will bring over its incredibly modifiable van. During the forecast period of 2023 to 2032, the global light commercial vehicle market is anticipated to grow at a 9% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), according to Global Market Insights. Based on Fortune Business Insights' data, the U.S. market size is expected to see even bigger growth, at 10.4% during the 2023 to 2030 forecast period.
Additionally, with the recent changes made to the HiAce, it might not have any issue passing U.S. safety regulations. The sixth generation, released in 2019, ditched the classic cab-over design for a hooded extension. It also received a five-star crash test rating in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). Although it would likely need to undergo some alterations to suit the U.S. market better, don't be surprised if the HiAce makes its way over soon.