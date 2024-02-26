Here's Why You Can't Buy Toyota's HiAce Van In The US

The Toyota HiAce van is popular all over the world. Well, almost everywhere. The spacious commercial vehicle available in more than 150 markets has yet to make its way to the U.S. and Canada. There is not a definitive answer to why this is, as Toyota has not specified. But there has been some speculation over the years. One of the most popular theories is that the HiAce wouldn't pass U.S. safety regulations.

First on the market in 1967, The HiAce has sported a cab-over design for most of its existence. This puts the cabin above the front axle. With no engine separating the driver from what's ahead, a cab-over vehicle can have a weaker crumple zone. This could mean that a driver's legs are the ones taking the brunt of the force when they get into a front-end collision.

One of the reasons the HiAce has a cab over design is that it provides a smaller turning radius, resulting in better maneuverability. This makes it especially useful in the narrow streets of its home country, Japan. Even if the roads of the U.S. were suitable for the HiAce and safety wasn't an issue, it may still not have found success.