Why Is Diesel Fuel Usually More Expensive Than Regular Gas?

Even though diesel, electric, and even hydrogen-powered vehicles are present on the roads, they remain in the minority; gasoline still powers most cars. However, diesel is still the preferred choice for both heavy-duty and commercial applications. Unfortunately for those using vehicles with these purposes, diesel is usually more expensive than regular gas. There are three main reasons for this.

First, the demand for diesel fuel often outweighs the supply, especially if there are changes in the supply chain. Second, the costs associated with refining cleaner diesel blends are also more substantial compared to refining gasoline, which can rack up prices. Lastly, diesel has higher taxes than gasoline, which further increases prices for consumers.

Fully understanding why diesel fuel is more expensive requires knowing how it is produced, regulated, and traded. Ultimately, these higher prices aren't just important for people operating diesel-powered vehicles: Because diesel is used by so many transport vehicles, higher prices on fuel can also translate to higher-priced goods when companies have to pay more to deliver their products.