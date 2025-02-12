Every Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle Currently Available (And How Much They Cost)

Electric vehicles and electric hybrids have been high profile in recent years, with several automakers bringing zero- and low-emission options to market. However, there is another technology that promises a cleaner alternative to gasoline, that has remained overshadowed by the lithium-ion EV crowd: hydrogen-powered automobiles.

Advertisement

A hydrogen-powered vehicle uses hydrogen fuel cells, which combine hydrogen with oxygen, thereby generating energy in the process. This electricity then powers electric motors to drive the automobile, with the only byproduct being water vapor. There are several pros and cons of hydrogen-powered vehicles, with one of the main advantages being the ability to refuel in just minutes, as opposed to the often lengthy charging times for electric cars.

However, hydrogen-powered automobiles remain firmly a niche category, with only around 17,000 in the wild and all located in the state of California, per Car and Driver. In terms of car companies that are working on hydrogen-powered vehicles, there are only a handful and even fewer of these models are actually available.

Advertisement

If you want to get in on this zero-emissions technology, you must reside in California and can choose between three different options offered by Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai. However, be prepared to reach deep into your wallet, as these hydrogen-powered vehicles start at $50,000.