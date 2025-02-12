Every Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle Currently Available (And How Much They Cost)
Electric vehicles and electric hybrids have been high profile in recent years, with several automakers bringing zero- and low-emission options to market. However, there is another technology that promises a cleaner alternative to gasoline, that has remained overshadowed by the lithium-ion EV crowd: hydrogen-powered automobiles.
A hydrogen-powered vehicle uses hydrogen fuel cells, which combine hydrogen with oxygen, thereby generating energy in the process. This electricity then powers electric motors to drive the automobile, with the only byproduct being water vapor. There are several pros and cons of hydrogen-powered vehicles, with one of the main advantages being the ability to refuel in just minutes, as opposed to the often lengthy charging times for electric cars.
However, hydrogen-powered automobiles remain firmly a niche category, with only around 17,000 in the wild and all located in the state of California, per Car and Driver. In terms of car companies that are working on hydrogen-powered vehicles, there are only a handful and even fewer of these models are actually available.
If you want to get in on this zero-emissions technology, you must reside in California and can choose between three different options offered by Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai. However, be prepared to reach deep into your wallet, as these hydrogen-powered vehicles start at $50,000.
2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV - $50,000
The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV plug-in fuel-cell SUV puts its electric bet on hydrogen, and is a variation of Honda's highly regarded crossover. So, essentially, you can run this vehicle in an EV mode similar to other electric models (although the range is much more limited) but also have the hydrogen technology which allows for fast fill-ups on lengthier drives.
The CR-V e:FCEV can output 174 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque, offering a travel range of up to 270 miles. In its EV mode, this Honda can get you 29 miles on battery power alone, so this setting is ideal for short trips within city limits.
Unsurprisingly, its miles per gallon ratings are dramatically higher than its gasoline counterparts. With 87 miles per gallon (equivalent) combined city and highway, the CR-V e:FCEV gets more than double the mileage of the most fuel-efficient gasoline car, the Mitsubishi Mirage, which achieves a combined 43 miles per gallon fuel economy.
To sweeten the deal, Honda also furnishes three-year leasers with $15,000 worth of free hydrogen fuel. California's hydrogen prices are around $33.49 per kilogram and the CR-V e:FCEV's tank can hold 4.3 kilograms. This means that a fill-up would cost you around $144, making the complementary fuel card a notable add-on.
2024 Toyota Mirai XLE - $50,646
Toyota has several alternative fuel vehicles including the best-selling hydrogen fuel cell model in the industry, the Mirai. According to GoodCarBadCar.net, since 2015, the automaker has sold a total of 14,610 units. In comparison, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, in just 2019 alone, the Toyota RAV4 electric hybrid model sold over 92,000 units, making the divide clear between the popularity of these two alternative fuel technologies.
Regarding performance, the Mirai's powertrain outputs 182 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque, beating out the CR-V e:FCEV. This Toyota also has the best range on this list, with up to 402 miles. However, the Mirai includes a much smaller battery capable of only 1.24 kilowatt-hours to the CR-V e:FCEVs 17.7 kilowatt-hours.
One of the biggest issues with the hydrogen-powered Mirai is availability. For example, when searching for inventory using a Los Angeles zip code and setting the distance up to 500 miles, there are only two dealerships returned in the results, both of which are in or near San Francisco. For those unfamiliar with the sheer size of California, traveling from Los Angeles to the San Fransico Toyota dealer takes over six hours by car.
Worse still, it appears that only the XLE trim is on hand and there are zero available Limited models. Your only other choice is to select the "Build" option, and then submit your personal information to request a quote.
2023 Hyundai NEXO - $60,135
The final hydrogen-powered option on the current market is the Hyundai NEXO, which was launched in 2018. This crossover SUV boasts the equivalent of 161 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque. The range of this vehicle depends on the trim. For the entry-tier Blue model, you'll get up to 380 miles, and for the Limited, you can expect up to 354. The lithium-ion battery included features a slightly higher capacity than Toyota's Mirai, with 1.56-kilowatt-hours, but nothing close to the Honda.
One area the NEXO lags behind the other options is in miles per gallon (equivalent) capability. With the Blue variant, you get a combined 61 miles per gallon, and even worse, the Limited only manages a 57 combined mileage figure equivalent.
Like the other hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on this list, the NEXO offers a free fueling card valued at $15,000. It is good for six years if you buy the vehicle or three years if you sign a lease. Other incentives include state rebates as high as $4,500, complimentary car rentals for three years, and the option to utilize the HOV lane when traveling alone.
Unfortunately for those interested in the NEXO, according to Hyundai, this vehicle is only stocked in limited numbers at certain California dealerships. A quick inventory search using zip codes from large cities in the state like San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, yielded no results. However, there is an option to request a quote after selecting specific build features.