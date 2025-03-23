8 Of The Highest Torque Diesel Engines Ever Made

The nomenclature of engine power can get tricky. Brake horsepower, shaft horsepower, pound-feet (lb-ft), dynamometer ratings, revolutions per minute, engine load, and temperatures all play a part in assessing an engine's capability.

Advertisement

Seldom has a car fan gone to check out a buddy's new car or boat without appreciatively patting it and asking how much horsepower it makes. Horsepower's ever-present companion, torque, is slightly lesser known but no less critical. Torque is a measurement of rotational force. It is usually measured in lb-ft, joules, or Newton-meters.

In most internal combustion vehicles, pistons drive a crankshaft that rotates, sending rotational energy through a transmission and down a driveshaft or into axles that spin, which turns the wheels.

Diesel engines put out much more torque than non-diesels due to several factors, including stroke (the distance a piston travels), the additional energy diesel fuel can store, the higher compression ratio diesels employ, and the use of turbochargers to supplement torque generation.

Advertisement

Ranging in size and application from pickup trucks to the largest semi trucks in the world to building-sized industrial behemoths, some of the most powerful engines on the planet are diesels that generate insane amounts of torque.

In honor of the inventor of the diesel engine, Dr. Rudolf Diesel, and the work accomplished by his marvelous machine, we investigate some of the highest-torque diesel engines ever made.