This Is Why Diesel Engines Put Out So Much More Torque

In the current market, it is common to see new diesel trucks putting out over 1,000 lb-ft of torque from the factory. That's just in the consumer space. When it comes to heavy-duty industrial applications, some diesels — including the world's largest piston engine — are capable of producing torque figures in excess of seven-digits. The massive torque levels of modern diesel engines make them a fantastic option for military equipment, large-scale transportation, or any other application where the engine has to do more than just propel a vehicle. That is in addition to the other benefits that diesel engines have over gasoline engines, including increased thermal efficiency, better fuel efficiency, and better durability.

Advertisement

So, what is torque anyway? In technical terms, torque is force multiplied by distance, which is a measure of rotational force. Think of it as the same kind of force that it takes to open a jar — the more stubborn the jar, the more torque it takes to open it. In practical terms, the more torque an engine produces, the more work it is able to perform, whether that be towing, hauling, pushing, or pulling. Horsepower is relevant to the conversation too, as horsepower measures how fast an engine can perform that work. To tie it all together, a lot of torque is required to get a heavy load moving from a standstill, but a lot of horsepower is needed to get a heavy load moving quickly.

While gasoline and diesel engines work in a very similar way, using internal combustion to produce rotational motion, the design of each and the fuel that they use are different. As a result of those design differences and the characteristics of diesel fuel, diesel engines often produce a lot more torque.

Advertisement