How Big Is The World's Largest Piston Engine? And How Much Power Can It Deliver?

Each cylinder of the Wärtsilä 14RT-flex96C displaces 1,820 liters, giving the 14-cylinder turbodiesel a total displacement of 25,480 liters. Given that the dimensions of the W16 engine in the Veyron occupy 10,733 liters, you could fit more than two fully disassembled Bugatti engines in just the cylinders of the 14RT.

Each cylinder on the Wärtsilä 14RT-flex96C can push out 7,780 hp, with all 14 cylinders working together, you get a total of 108,920 hp from the marine turbodiesel engine. But what's more impressive is that, unlike most car engines, it doesn't need to hit thousands of revolutions per minute to deliver that power. Instead, it hits peak power at just 102 rpm, which helps it achieve it excellent efficiency.

Aside from its low rpm, the 14RT-flex9C can also achieve a remarkable 50% thermal efficiency. Most car engines can only hit 25 to 30%, so this giant marine diesel engine can extract 100% more power from each liter of fuel it consumes. Speaking of fuel consumption, the Veyron gets 29 liters per 100 km or a little over 8 mpg when driving in the city. But if you push the Bugatti to its limit, it will use up to five liters per minute.

However, this is nothing compared to the 14RT. That's because this massive engine has a voracious fuel consumption: it uses up 6,400 liters per hour, or almost 107 liters per minute at its most efficient power setting. That's over 21 times more fuel volume than the Bugatti at its maximum output.

Given that, how can we say that the Wärtsilä 14RT-flex96C is fuel efficient? That's because you should see how much weight it can carry (versus the capacity of the Bugatti Veyron).