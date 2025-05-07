5 Hypercars With The Most Horsepower

There is absolutely nothing more extreme in the automotive world than a hypercar. These limited-production monsters of the road produce truly awe-inspiring figures, from 300+ mph top speeds to extraordinarily rare production numbers, and they almost always command prices in the seven-figure range (if they're for sale at all). But which hypercars have the most horsepower?

It's a number which commands a certain level of prestige, though certainly not as much as it commands absolute respect. All of these cars feature well over 1,000 horsepower, and that much energy spinning the wheels is as obscene as it is alien to most of us. Gone are the days when the McLaren F1's 627-horsepower V12 was considered the absolute bleeding-edge of road car technology. Even something as potent as that seems dull when you look at the hard figures — though there's certainly nothing "dull" about a McLaren F1. Still, technology waits for no one, and the further we push the boundaries of road car engineering, the more power we'll extract.

This list represents the current pinnacle of this technology, as of May 2025. Who knows where we'll be in just a few years' time. Consider that, at one point, the classic Porsche 930 Turbo — also deemed the Widowmaker — was among the fastest cars in the world. One decade later saw the release of the McLaren F1, then the Bugatti Veyron, Koenigsegg One:1, and many other outstanding feats of automotive excellence. That said, this list only accounts for production models, not prototypes or failed designs like the infamous Devel Sixteen.

