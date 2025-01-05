6 Vehicles With Over 1,000 Horsepower

The Dodge Challenger represents one of the most iconic classic muscle cars of all time. Its original run spanned two generations and lasted from 1970 to 1983. Dodge introduced a revamped third generation in 2008 and continued building the cars until 2023. One third-generation model of particular interest is the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. With its seamless combination of contemporary tech and classic muscle car style, and its impressive 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi engine, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 is capable of producing a robust 1,025 horsepower. This earns a spot on this list and cementing itself as one of the most powerful production cars ever built.

With what Dodge claims to be the first-ever production Hemi capable of producing more than 1,000 horsepower, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 is essentially a street-legal dragster. It comes stock with high-performance parts like four-piston Brembo brakes, an air grabber hood, drag suspension, and special dragster tires. The beastly challenger produces up to 945 pound-feet of torque and can travel from zero to 60 mph in under two seconds. The Challenger doesn't skimp on interior features and comfort, either. It's adorned with carbon fiber accents, cloth bucket seats, a soft Alcantara steering wheel, and a capable audio system. The car is available in 14 different colors, as well as various graphic and interior options, allowing drivers to customize their ride based on individual tastes.

As mentioned, Dodge discontinued both the Challenger and Charger models after 2023. So, if you want to get your hands on one, you may have to look around a bit. The 2023 model started at a little more than $100,000. However, if you want to buy one now, you may be looking at a price closer to $150.000 to $200,000.