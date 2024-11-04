6 Fastest Koenigsegg Models Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed
Founded in 1994 by 22-year-old automotive engineer Christian von Koenigsegg, Koenigsegg is a Swedish automobile manufacturer known for chasing car speed records. Over the years it has developed record-breaking, blisteringly quick speedsters, some of which now dominate lists of the fastest supercars ever made. In June 2024, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut went into the acceleration record books after belting from zero to 249 mph (400 kph), and back to zero in just 27.83 seconds at a Örebro airfield in Sweden.
In so doing, the Jesko Absolut proved faster than its sibling the Koenigsegg Regera, which had clocked 28.81 seconds back in 2023, beating a record held by the Rimac Nevera. Go even further back in history, and you'll find the likes of the Koenigsegg CCR, which topped the McLaren F1's production-car speed record in 2005 with a recorded top speed of 241 mph (387.86 kph). Koenigsegg once again made the headlines in 2017 when the Koenigsegg Agera RS crushed Bugatti's production-car speed record, achieving the highest top speed of any production vehicle at 277.87 mph (447.19 kph).
Their secret? Consistent lightweight technology — Koenigseggs are made almost entirely out of light materials like carbon fiber and Kevlar — as well as advanced aerodynamic features and powerful engines. But while all Koenigseggs are designed for very high speeds, some are faster than others. So we've compiled the six fastest Koenigsegg models ever made, ranked by top speed — both verified and claimed top speed numbers.
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut - 330 mph
Named in honor of the company founder's father, Jesko von Koenigsegg, the Jesko Absolut is a roadgoing hypercar that's theoretically faster than not just all Koenigseggs, but every other production car. The Jesko Absolut benefits from a twin-turbocharged 5.0L V8 engine, which features the world's lightest V8 crankshaft at 27.6 pounds (12.5 kg) and revs as high as 8,500 rpm. When fueled by regular gas, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut's V8 makes 1,280 brake horsepower; if you substitute that for E85 fuel, it amps up output to a whopping 1,600 bhp. In both cases, power makes its way to the rear wheels through a nine-speed multi-clutch automatic Light Speed Transmission that also serves as a six-speed manual transmission.
Throw in its lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque construction and aerodynamics-enhancing elements like rear hood fins, front underbody flaps, long tail, and dished rear wheels, and you have yourself a supercar capable of reaching a claimed 330-plus mph. That top speed means it's faster than the 311-mph Hennessey Venom F5 and Bugatti Bolide, as well as the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ (304.8 mph), SSC Tuatara (295 mph), and 2027 Bugatti Tourbillon (277 mph).
Koenigsegg CC850 - 310 mph
An eye-popping starting manufacturers' suggested retail price of $3.65 million means the Koenigsegg CC850 is one of the most expensive hypercars ever made. But for the price, owners are getting a fast, retro-inspired car with history behind it — the CC850 is a tribute to the 2002 Koenigsegg CC8S, the first Koenigsegg model to hit the market. Appropriately, it should win bragging rights and admiration, thanks to its exotic looks, an aerodynamically efficient, streamlined design that cuts through the air with less drag (it has a drag coefficient of just 0.34), as well as a twin-turbocharged 5.0L V8 engine that develops 1,185 horses (or 1,385 hp on E85) and 1,020 pound-feet of torque.
The result is a car that achieves a top speed of over 310 mph. And with the CC850 having 1,385 kg (3,053 pounds) of curb weight, this gives it an optimal 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, which further benefits performance. Koenigsegg CC850 production was limited to 70 cars, and all have already been sold.
Koenigsegg Agera RS - 277.87 mph
The Koenigsegg Agera RS is an extreme version of the Agera R, and just 25 of them were made. It boasts ultra-lightweight construction that results in a curb weight of just 1,395 kg (3,075 pounds) and high downforce aerodynamics package that enable it to produce 485 kg (1,069 pounds) of downforce at a speed of 250 kph (155 mph), keeping it planted on roads and tracks. It has a 5.0L twin-turbo V8 producing 1,160 hp in standard guise, and 1,341 hp on E85 fuel when owners choose the 1MW engine option.
So equipped, the Agera RS achieved a verified two-way (both directions) top speed average of 277.87 mph set on a public road in Nevada in November 2017. This record was independently verified by Racelogic, making the Koenigsegg Agera RS the world's fastest car by verified top speed. The lower Agera R trim, meanwhile, has a theoretical top speed of 273 mph, while the Agera S can reach speeds up to 248.5 mph (400 kph).
Koenigsegg One:1 - 273 mph
The Koenigsegg One:1 has always prided itself on its 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, and it earned its bragging rights. Before the Koenigsegg One:1, a power to weight ratio of 1:1 was a mere hypothetical thought as far as homologated roadgoing cars — that is, cars that both meet requirements for racing and are street-legal — were concerned.
But Koenigsegg in its usual boundary-pushing style, transformed that into a practical vehicle that wound up becoming the world's first production megacar, with one megawatt of power. Similar to the Agera, the One:1 megacar has a 5.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine that puts out up to 1,161 hp on regular gas, and 1,371 lb-ft of torque, with that grunt powering the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch paddle shift. It generates 1,341 horsepower (or 1,360 Pferdestarke) on E85, and the car weighs just 1,360 kg, hence its One:1 name.
Naturally, such a high power-to-weight ratio means the Koenigsegg One:1 can reach very high speeds, with its engine able to deliver a top speed of 273 mph. And its high aerodynamic quality lets the One:1 produce 1,345 pounds of downforce at 160 mph. Koenigsegg only ever made seven examples of the Koenigsegg One:1. Four of them went to Asia, and two to Europe. The seventh was built for a customer in the U.S.
Koenigsegg Regera - 255 mph
The Koenigsegg Regera is both a full-blooded sports car and a well-equipped grand tourer that prioritizes comfort. The plug-in hybrid hypercar relies on a twin-turbocharged 5.0L V8 that pairs with three electric motors fueled by an 800-volt, 4.5 kWh flooded liquid-cooled battery pack to deliver over 1,500 total horsepower on E85 fuel (1,757 hp for owners who chose the environmental power upgrade).
Instead of a traditional transmission, the Regera uses Koenigsegg's Direct Drive single-speed gearbox system to route all that power to the rear wheels, resulting in fast acceleration times (zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds) and a go-fast car capable of reaching 255 mph — all while staying glued to the road, thanks to advanced aerodynamic elements that help generate 450 kilograms of downforce at 155 mph (250 kph). The Regera's plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain provides an electric range of 22 miles. Koenigsegg made 80 Regeras in total.
Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita - 249 mph
The CCXR Trevita is a hand-built limited edition of the Koenigsegg CCXR, with a production run of just two — Koenigsegg initially planned to make three, but ended up producing only two due to the car's demanding diamond-woven bodywork. Compared to the other Koenigsegg models on this list, which all come with a 5.0L twin-turbo V8, the CCXR Trevita features a twin-supercharged 4.7L V8 that produces 1,018 horsepower and 1,060 lb-ft of torque (when fed E85 fuel).
Despite the relatively modest output, Koenigsegg says the CCXR Trevita could sprint to 62 mph in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of around 249 mph (400 km/h), making it one of the fastest Koenigsegg models ever made. And as you'd expect for an ultra-exclusive model, the Trevita comes at a cost and a high one at that, considering it set Floyd Mayweather Jr. back $4.8 million in 2015.