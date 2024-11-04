6 Fastest Koenigsegg Models Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

Founded in 1994 by 22-year-old automotive engineer Christian von Koenigsegg, Koenigsegg is a Swedish automobile manufacturer known for chasing car speed records. Over the years it has developed record-breaking, blisteringly quick speedsters, some of which now dominate lists of the fastest supercars ever made. In June 2024, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut went into the acceleration record books after belting from zero to 249 mph (400 kph), and back to zero in just 27.83 seconds at a Örebro airfield in Sweden.

In so doing, the Jesko Absolut proved faster than its sibling the Koenigsegg Regera, which had clocked 28.81 seconds back in 2023, beating a record held by the Rimac Nevera. Go even further back in history, and you'll find the likes of the Koenigsegg CCR, which topped the McLaren F1's production-car speed record in 2005 with a recorded top speed of 241 mph (387.86 kph). Koenigsegg once again made the headlines in 2017 when the Koenigsegg Agera RS crushed Bugatti's production-car speed record, achieving the highest top speed of any production vehicle at 277.87 mph (447.19 kph).

Their secret? Consistent lightweight technology — Koenigseggs are made almost entirely out of light materials like carbon fiber and Kevlar — as well as advanced aerodynamic features and powerful engines. But while all Koenigseggs are designed for very high speeds, some are faster than others. So we've compiled the six fastest Koenigsegg models ever made, ranked by top speed — both verified and claimed top speed numbers.

