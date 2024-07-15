Here's What Makes The Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita One Of The Most Expensive Cars Ever Made

The Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita is hypercar royalty. It belongs in the echelon of the world's most expensive cars. Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. paid $4.8 million in 2015 to own one of only two Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita models that left the Ängelholm factory in Sweden, making it the most expensive car in the boxer's collection.

While Floyd "The Best Ever" Mayweather Jr. sold his CCXR Trevita at auction in 2017 for $2.6 million, it doesn't diminish the fact that Koenigsegg cars are the stuff of legend. The CCXR Trevita, in particular, is as exclusive as it gets. With only two units in existence, it's not hard to understand why it commands a hefty price tag. Then again, the CCXR Trevita's limited production run is just one of the many reasons it's a genuine megabucks hypercar.

According to Koenigsegg, "Trevita" is short for the Swedish words meaning "three whites," and it refers to the bespoke white diamond weave carbon fiber body developed in-house exclusively for the CCXR Trevita. The white carbon fiber body features silvery-white weaves that align perfectly to create a stunning finish.