Pagani Huayra Roadster BC “Supernova” one-off hypercar has been delivered

Pagani makes some of the most exotic and fast hypercars in the entire world, and many of them are highly customized specific to their buyers desires. One such highly customized vehicle is a one-of-a-kind Pagani Huayra Roadster BC “Supernova” that was recently delivered to an entrepreneur in Toronto named Olivier Benloulou. The exterior of the vehicle was completely customized and is the only one of its kind.

The outside of the car is exposed carbon fiber in a color called Ora Rosa. The exterior also features Bronzo Chiaro and diamond sparkle wheels and accents. The colors are offset with red pinstripes and red brake calipers for a fantastic overall look. The interior of the car was completely bespoke based on the buyers desire.

Inside, it features tartan and leather seats with Alcantara on the dashboard and steering wheel. Instruments have a gold tint to match the car’s exterior, and the overall aesthetic is fantastic. Other than the customized exterior and interior, the car is a standard Pagani Huayra Roadster BC, assuming you can call anything about this car standard.

Power comes from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo V12 built by Mercedes-AMG. The car features updated turbos and makes 791 horsepower and 775 pound-foot of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed single-clutch automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. The car is extremely rare to begin with. Only 40 Roadster BC cars were produced for the entire world.

Making each of those 40 examples more interesting is that they are all customized to the buyer’s taste meaning no two are alike. It appears that Benloulou did very well on the customizations for the interior and exterior of his car. The plaid combined with the beige leather looks fantastic and is unexpected on the interior of a hypercar.