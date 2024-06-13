Hennessey Venom F5 First Drive: 3 Million Dollars Worth Of Pure Adrenaline

By the end of 2024, the Hennessey Venom F5 may officially be the fastest car in the world. If it achieves that goal, it will have done so with a 6.6 liter twin-turbo V8 providing all of the power. Somehow, that V8 is producing 1,817 horsepower at its peak and–aside from a starter–no electric motors are giving it an extra kick. It's pure combustion all the way.

What may be even more impressive is the power-to-weight ratio, which at 1,298 horsepower per ton is pretty remarkable. To achieve that level of lightness, most of the vehicle has been built from carbon fiber — and that also adds to the styling on many models. In terms of appearance, the Venom F5 arguably has more of a classic European look than anything American, a bit like the Shelby Cobra did back in the day. In terms of performance, there's a suggestion that the Venom F5 could go all the way to 330 mph, John Hennessey himself believes it's at least capable of 315 mph, and the test driver will be aiming for 311 on the speedo at the very least.

I recently got an invite to Sealy, Texas, where Hennessey Performance is based and that came with an opportunity to spend a short amount of time in and around the Venom F5. While I didn't get the chance to push it to its limits (for obvious reasons), it was more than enough to understand what the F5 has to offer.