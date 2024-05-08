I'm A Bad Driver, So BMW Sent Me To Cone College

Automotive journalism can be humbling. You go into it thinking you're a great driver and you know a lot about cars, but over time those illusions get shattered. The car knowledge side of things fades away after the third random conversation about cylinder head bolt tensions on a 1974 Ford Pinto engine. The "I'm a good driver" illusion tends to get shattered much more spectacularly.

For me, the realization came as I stared up at the sky after sending a BMW M2 bum-first into a ditch last year. I was on the skid pan at the company's South Carolina-based testing center and managed to lose it big time. After I was towed out of the crater I'd created, talking to BMW about the driving classes on offer at the BMW performance center, along with Thermal track in California.

They range from fairly basic half-day events, to full day courses, two-day courses, and even a route to a full racing license. So, off I went on BMW's $999 "One Day Car Control School," to see if I could come out of it all with a little more ability behind the wheel.