What Is Traction Control, And Should You Ever Turn It Off?

You'd be forgiven if years of goading from Top Gear co-host Jeremy Clarkson made you think you should be turning off your car's traction control to have the most fun behind the wheel, but that isn't necessarily the case. While the first-gen versions may have been on the clunky side, since traction control's mandated implementation in new cars in 2012, the technology has come a long way. Yes, there are instances where your car's traction control system is slowing you down, but that is very much the point. Coming out of corners on a wet surface or accelerating when things are slippery can result in the car suddenly cutting your throttle, to, as the name suggests, control traction. Despite what hot rodders tell you, the function's primary purpose is safety, and it can and does prevent accidents.

Traction control is even used in some racecar models because, as the saying goes (referring to tires), "spinnin' ain't winning." With how evolved modern driving tech is, there's a good chance that turning your traction control off could hinder you whether you're driving on snowy roads or trying to set a personal best at the race track. Let's take a look at what traction control is and in what instances you might consider turning it off.