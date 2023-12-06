How Long Should You Let Your Car Warm Up Before You Drive In The Winter?

Nobody wants to spend more time in the cold than necessary, so it's a good idea for vehicle owners to properly prepare for the colder months of the year. Just as things like snow chains, emergency kits, and ice scrapers need to be on hand and ready to go when needed, people must also alter their schedules to allow sufficient time to warm up the car — or do they?

When winter arrives, some people have been known to leave their cars running for 20 minutes or more after they've been started, while others don't waste any time after they kick the engine into gear, no matter how cold it is outside. There are plenty of ways to overcome the elements, but you may be curious to know how much time should be allotted by motorists to warm up their ride when temperatures are low.

According to John Ibbotson, chief mechanic for Consumer Reports, giving the engine 60 seconds to run on a cold day before putting the car into drive is a wise move. AAA claims after the key is turned, the time it takes to buckle up is all that's needed and that driving at a normal speed will efficiently warm up the engine.

While many people will choose to wait for a toasty ride, a minute is all that is needed to warm up a car in the winter, and consumers should know that doing so for longer is not the greatest idea for several reasons.