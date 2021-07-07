2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe offers more of everything

The 2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe is arriving to address the shortcomings of the outgoing first-gen model. And unlike the four-door 2-Series Gran Coupe with front-wheel-drive, the second-gen 2-Series has a rear-wheel drivetrain to the delight of enthusiasts the world over.

The old 2-Series Coupe is an energetic little sports car, but its biggest drawback is the claustrophobic cabin. You won’t have this problem in the newest BMW 2-Series coupe. The second-gen model is 4.3-inches longer, 2.6-inches wider, and 1.0-inch lower with a 2.0-inch longer wheelbase. The growth spurt is more than enough to make the new 2-Series Coupe more livable and comfier than before.

BMW will initially offer the 2022 2-Series Coupe in two trim models: 230i Coupe RWD and M240i xDrive. The latter is 3.5-inches longer, 2.6-inches wider, 1.0-inch lower, and has a 2.0-inch longer wheelbase than the outgoing M240i model. BMW also increased the front and rear tracks by 2.8-inches (front) and 1.9-inches (rear) in the 230i Coupe, while the M240i xDrive Coupe has a 2.5-inch (front) and 2.4-inch (rear) wider track.

Under the hood, the 230i Coupe has an upgraded 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumping out 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, seven more horses and 37 more torques than the old 230i Coupe. BMW claims zero to 60 mph in 5.5-seconds and a top speed of 130 to 150 mph depending on specification.

Meanwhile, the latest M240i xDrive has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine pumping out 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It has 47 more horses than the previous model, allowing it to rush from zero to 60 mph in 4.1-seconds and a top speed of 130 to 155 mph. Both engines have an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters and launch control. Additionally, the M240i xDrive has a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system and an M Sport differential with an electronic multi-plate clutch.

Underneath, the M240i xDrive Coupe has standard adaptive suspension with continuously adjustable damping. On the other hand, the 230i Coupe has lift-related shock absorbers that deliver a delicate balance of handling and ride comfort. Both models have updated wheel bearings that reduce friction by up to 45-percent while reducing up to six pounds of unsprung weight.

In terms of styling, the 2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe is a revelation. We caught a camouflaged glimpse of the new car a couple of months ago, and we’re glad it didn’t have the enormous front grille as seen in the latest BMW 3-Series and 4-Series Coupe. However, it has slightly larger kidney grilles with a single-piece frame. The grill has vertically arranged air flaps that open in ten stages to improve aerodynamics and engine cooling.

Also, we like the new headlights and U-shaped daytime running lights with integrated turn signals, while the darkened three-dimensional rear taillights give it a more sinister vibe. Inside, the new 2-Series Coupe has a roomier cabin with seating up to four. Standard equipment includes sports seats, a sport steering wheel, a 10-speaker audio system, tri-zone climate control, dynamic cruise control, navigation, 18-inch wheels, and a rearview camera.

On the other hand, the M240i xDrive Coupe gets 19-inch M double-spoke alloy wheels, variable sport steering, a moonroof, an aerodynamic kit, and an M sport steering wheel. As usual, BMW is offering a plethora of styling and equipment packages to add interior ambient lighting, custom wheel designs, and more hi-tech features like adaptive full LED lights, a heads-up display, and a surround-view camera, to name a few.

Of course, BMW’s iDrive7 with an 8.8-inch infotainment display is also standard, while the BMW Live Cockpit Professional package adds a larger 10.25-inch center touchscreen and a 12.3-inch full-digital display. It even has wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a 1-year all-access subscription to SiriusXM.

The 2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe is arriving at U.S. dealerships this November. BMW will also release a 230i xDrive and M240i RWD model by early or mid-2022. Base prices start at $37,345 for the 230i and around $49,545 for the M240i xDrive.

2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe Gallery