10 Obscure Supercars That Disappeared Before Production

Supercars in their true form have been around since the late 1960s, after the Lamborghini Miura and its mid-engine layout announced a paradigm shift for production performance vehicles. Supercars represent the absolute peak for a lot of automakers' lineups, and for some of them, that's all that they offer.

Due to the incredibly high level of engineering and precision required to build the world's best supercars, it should come as a surprise to no one that they're very expensive to develop and manufacture. While some automakers are able to secure funding — whether that's thanks to a larger automotive group that owns them or because of other investment sources — plenty throughout history have been simply unable to.

While they did show the world proof of concept for their time-bending, world-challenging supercars, these automakers couldn't make it past the concept and development stage for one reason or another, and we never got a production version of any of these supercars.