10 Of The Coolest Steering Wheels That Went Against The Norm

In every car built — excluding a few experimental concepts — a steering wheel is present and integral to the vehicle's operation. It is such an ordinary and everyday thing you manipulate every time you drive that you probably don't ever give it much thought. However, surely you have noticed among the various cars you have driven that some are fancier than others while some have an ever-increasing number of added functions.

There is no denying the vast array of styles implemented across the ages. Some automakers have sought to make their cars more distinctive by adding superfluous flair while others have integrated more practicality. Vehicles on the lower end of that spectrum come with something that is merely practical and functional. Meanwhile, high-end carmakers have installed wheels meant to be comfortable and connect the car to the driver using luxury materials and ergonomic design.

While these steering wheels have typically achieved the manufacturers' goals, some designers have sought to color outside the lines. Adding multiple functions at your fingertips or simply creating oddly shaped steering wheels have all been placed in both concept cars never meant for public consumption as well as regular everyday production models. Though there are numerous examples of such designs, these are but 10 of the coolest that have ventured far outside of the norm.