The Pontiac Trans Sport Concept Was A Futuristic Minivan Ahead Of Its Time

The Pontiac Trans Sport minivan was an apparent attempt to cash in on the name brand of its iconic Trans Am sports car. The Trans Sport was no Trans Am, though, and the version we actually got is not the one we could have had. Or deserved.

Between 1990 and 1996, Pontiac jumped onto the minivan bandwagon (minivanwagon?) by offering the general car-buying public a family truckster that looked more like a "dustbuster" than a gangbuster. This is precisely what the Trans Sport would have sold like if General Motors had decided to make the concept version instead.

Most concept cars are designed and built before the production version in order to provide a tangible proof of concept. It's right in the name. That was not the case here. It is widely believed that the concept van was made after GM had finalized the design and put it on the production schedule. The Trans Sport concept first appeared at the Chicago Auto Show in 1986 and was shown with all kinds of cool bells and whistles that GM never intended to include in the final production model. Plus, it looked pretty different. It was built for one reason: to get the public hyped for what GM hoped would be a cash cow. Just in case you were wondering, that is the very definition of bait and switch.