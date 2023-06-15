Mercedes' New EV Concept Honors A Pioneering Prototype In More Than Just Style

Like the original C111 prototypes, the Vision One-Eleven's cockpit is a simple affair, albeit one sporting silver leather, orange seatbelts, and fitted luggage. Surprisingly, considering the dashboard-spanning Hyperscreen displays in current Mercedes-EQ production cars, there aren't even many screens. That's because most of the informational distribution is done via augmented reality.

Sitting in the cockpit, a person wearing a Magic Leap 2 headset can see points of interest highlighted as they drive along, a big red line to direct them where to go, and can even see images of what's on the other side of a door or roof pillar for the ultimate blind-spot monitoring system. That's particularly helpful in overcoming the Vision One-Eleven's low seating position, which makes seeing over the dashboard difficult for anyone short enough to comfortably fit in the car.

Mercedes demonstrated all of these features in a mockup of the Vision One-Eleven cockpit, filling the blank space of ordinary reality with arrows, icons, and other digital paraphernalia that would normally be confined to a screen, but was allowed to float freely across the dashboard. It's impressive technology, so impressive that it almost makes you forget how ridiculous you look sitting in an empty room pretending to drive. Almost.

Mercedes doesn't actually expect people to wear headsets while driving, and has no firm plans to offer anything more sophisticated than the augmented reality navigation systems already available in production models like the S-Class. UX designers explained that this is just one possible way to convey information with less distraction, noting that it could also make use of the many sensors already built into modern cars. The thinking goes that, instead of relying on screens that need their own peculiar graphics, information can be shown in the driver's field of vision in a more intuitive way.