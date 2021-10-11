Magic Leap 2 AR headset revealed: Dimming, larger FOV, smaller size

Magic Leap has taken the wraps off its next-generation augmented reality glasses. Magic Leap 2 is scheduled for “general availability” in 2022, according to company CEO Peggy Johnson, who recently spoke about the latest AR headset in an interview with CNBC. According to Johnson, Magic Leap 2 will be the enterprise market’s “smallest and lightest device.”

Magic Leap 2 is, like its pricey and bulky predecessor, an augmented reality headset designed to overlay information on the real world. Johnson makes it clear the company is focusing on enterprise applications with Magic Leap 2, digging into some of the ways its technology has already been used by big corporations for things like employee training.

Magic Leap 2 is, as you’d expect, more advanced than the first-generation model. Johnson said in a long editorial on LinkedIn that Magic Leap 2 offers more comfort and immersion compared to the previous model, as well as a “significantly” lighter, smaller form factor. As well, Magic Leap 2 supports dimming for use in bright environments and what Johnson claims is “the largest field of view in the industry.”

Thank you, @CNBC @powerlunch and @JBoorstin! It was a pleasure speaking with you today about my first year as Magic Leap CEO and allowing me to share a glimpse of what lies ahead for our company and augmented reality (AR), in general. #AugmentedReality #AR #MagicLeap #CNBC — Peggy Johnson (@PeggyJ) October 11, 2021

Johnson said the company aims to facilitate a key enterprise need, which is the ability to wear an AR headset all day without discomfort. Magic Leap has scored dozens of partners across multiple industries, including defense, healthcare, tech, and manufacturing, Johnson revealed, also noting that “incredible innovation” is still necessary when it comes to integrating augmented reality with the real world.

Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson went on to say: