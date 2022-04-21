The C111 Was The Most Incredible Mercedes Never Sold

Mercedes-Benz is known for its rather conservative high-performance, high-luxury cars, but from time to time, throughout its extensive history, it unleashes into the world some wild concepts. The car brand's most recent ambitious efforts are embodied in its all-electric line. Some of the company's new concepts are way ahead of their time, like the Vision AVTR, a groundbreaking vehicle. Mercedes actually built a prototype of the AVTR just to give its fanbase a real feel of the distant future. The car is powered by four individual motors allowing each wheel to drive separately. Among other things, the concept drives sideways, bio-connects with its driver, and presents itself as more of a living object than a vehicle.

Another new Mercedes-Benz concept hitting the right notes with exceptional specs is the Vision EQXX. The automaker claims the EQXX will have a massive 620-mile range when fully charged. The design combines luxury with a vision for EV performance. Mercedes adds that the EQXX pays homage to the "fine art of aerodynamics" and draws parallels between the new model and the iconic C111 of the 1970s. "To me, driving a car means total freedom," Bruno Sacco, legendary automotive designer, and creator of the C111 says. With top speeds of 186 miles per hour and a four-rotor Wankel engine, doing 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds, the C111 in its second edition, the C111-II, was freedom and then some.