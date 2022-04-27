The Maserati Boomerang Is The Futuristic Concept Car You've Never Heard Of

If the Shamal is regarded by many as the most underrated Maserati, the Boomerang concept is possibly one of the most unforgettable — once you've had the opportunity to see it in the first place, that is. The Maserati Boomerang should belong to our list of the best Maseratis of all time. However, it's a one-off concept car that made rounds at auto shows and exhibits worldwide after wowing the crowds at the 1971 Turin Motor Show. The Boomerang debuted at first as a mock-up concept with no engine or running gear. Still, it didn't matter to the lucky few who laid eyes on its glorious, futuristic design.

The Boomerang made its second public appearance at the 1972 Swiss Auto Show. This time around, it had all the elements of a roadgoing car, including a V8 engine, a working gearbox, and a space-age interior. In addition, it re-entered the auto show circuit as a "registered vehicle that ran perfectly," according to Maserati.