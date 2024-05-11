12 Of The Greatest Cars Ever Designed By Pininfarina, Ranked

Pininfarina is one of the most famous automotive design studios and coachbuilders, responsible for some of the finest-looking cars in history. However, the company also has a track record of innovation and boundary-pushing in the industry. Thanks in part to Pininfarina, today we have cars that cut more efficiently through the air.

Pininfarina pushed the industry forward by designing legendary cars, most of which still inspire us today. For almost a century, the design studio collaborated with manufacturers like Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Peugeot, and more, helping them put a bigger stamp on the automotive sector and become more recognizable. Crucially, Pininfarina-designed cars still grace roads, car shows, and racetracks today, most of them becoming desirable collector items.

With that said, which are the greatest cars ever designed by Pininfarina? In this feature, we will answer that question by telling you the coachbuilder's story through the cars it designed. Each of the cars listed here has a certain historical significance, be it for the automaker or the industry as a whole. Not only that, but these models show the artistry and skill of Pininfarina's designers in turning cars into works of art. Let's have a closer look!