Why The Honda Beat's Engine Is Considered Such An Oddball

The Beat is what resulted when Honda wanted to create a drop-top sports car within the confines of Japanese Kei car regulations. These rules say a vehicle needs to be of a certain size (tiny by American standards), and its engine can't exceed 660cc (so it's not going to be particularly quick).

It was made between 1991 and 1996, with just over 33,600 manufactured, and it's definitely among the awesome Hondas that never made it to the U.S. After it was taken out of production in February 1996, there was a 19-year hiatus before Honda introduced its successor, the S660.

The Beat's sporty Kei car rivals, like the Suzuki Cappucino or the Autozam AZ-1, also had to adhere to the cubic capacity cap, and their workaround to make more power out of their small three-cylinder engines was turbocharging. Honda chose a different solution (which we'll get to in a moment) for the Beat's engine, which had the added benefit of giving it a very high redline and a sound signature that could best be described as a mini-NSX.

Unlike the Beat's rev-happy three-pot, the engine in its successor, the N660, does feature a turbocharger. Even though it retained the midship location of the engine, it offered quite a different driving experience. There is nothing like going through the gears in a Beat, chasing the redline, feeling like you're going quite quickly, and then glancing down at the speedometer to see that you're only doing a little over 40 mph. It's all affordable Kei car fun.

[Featured image by Charles01 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]