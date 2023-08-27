7 Ferrari Concepts That Never Made It To Production

The idea of a four-door Ferrari was, for many decades, a bit of an oxymoron. The company was so famously dedicated to making coupes and roadsters that it never dared to deviate too much from its core offerings, not least because of Enzo Ferrari's disdain for doing so. That all changed with the launch of the Purosangue, but there was nearly a four-door with a Prancing Horse badge four decades before the introduction of the SUV. Designed by Pininfarina to mark its 50th anniversary, the Pinin was completely unlike any other Ferrari before.

It was low-slung and had a V12 under the hood, but that was where most of the similarities ended. This new car featured a futuristic, tech-heavy interior, unique tail lights that matched the color of the bodywork, and, most importantly, an extra pair of doors. Unveiled in 1980, the Pinin caused a storm among attendees at the Turin Motor Show and was later shown off at other conventions around the world.

There were rumors that the car might end up replacing the 400, Ferrari's most practical offering at the time, but the amount of funding and development required to take the Pinin from a prototype to production would have been simply too much. Ferrari bosses eventually decided against the idea, and the Pinin was left as a one-off concept before eventually ending up in a private collection.

[Featured image by Brian Snelson via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]